Calistoga police log the week of June 17 - 24

Wednesday, June 17
1411hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Washington Street.
2020hrs- Officers responded to Pioneer Park for people camping. Parties contacted and advised of the camping ordinance.
Thursday, June 18
0451hrs- Officers responded for a person with a flashlight looking into windows on Silverado Trail.
0832hrs- Officers responded for a female making a disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.
1109hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street.
1920hrs- Officers responded for an injured deer on Foothill Boulevard.
Friday, June 19
1427hrs- Officers responded for door to door solicitors on Brannan Street.
1615hrs- Found cat around Carli Drive and Money Lane. Cat was picked up by Northbay Animal Services.
2155hrs- Officers responded for an illegally parked vehicle blocking a driveway on Cedar Street.
Saturday, June 20
0714hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Champagne East.
2006hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Claret North.
2214hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Foothill Boulevard.
Sunday, June 21
0013hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Foothill Boulevard.
0145hrs- Officers responded for possible gun shots heard in the area of Wapoo Avenue.
2248hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on Second Street.
Monday, June 22
1451hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Washington Street. Dog was later returned to owner.
1905hrs- Officers responded to Pioneer Park for a disturbance.
Tuesday, June 23
0807hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Mitzi Drive. Report to follow.
1154hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Janis Way. Report to follow.
1241hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Washington Street.
1605hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Mitzi Drive. Report to follow.
1627hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report. Report to follow.
2140hrs- Officers responded for possible drug activity on Washington Street.
Wednesday, June 24
0809hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Gerard Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!