Calistoga police log the week of June 17 - 24

2214hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Foothill Boulevard.

Sunday, June 21

0013hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Foothill Boulevard.

0145hrs- Officers responded for possible gun shots heard in the area of Wapoo Avenue.

2248hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on Second Street.

Monday, June 22

1451hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Washington Street. Dog was later returned to owner.

1905hrs- Officers responded to Pioneer Park for a disturbance.

Tuesday, June 23

0807hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Mitzi Drive. Report to follow.

1154hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Janis Way. Report to follow.

1241hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Washington Street.

1605hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Mitzi Drive. Report to follow.

1627hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report. Report to follow.