Calistoga police log the week of June 17 - 24

Wednesday, June 17

1411hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Washington Street.

2020hrs- Officers responded to Pioneer Park for people camping. Parties contacted and advised of the camping ordinance.

Thursday, June 18

0451hrs- Officers responded for a person with a flashlight looking into windows on Silverado Trail.

0832hrs- Officers responded for a female making a disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.

1109hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

1920hrs- Officers responded for an injured deer on Foothill Boulevard.

Friday, June 19

1427hrs- Officers responded for door to door solicitors on Brannan Street.

1615hrs- Found cat around Carli Drive and Money Lane. Cat was picked up by Northbay Animal Services.

2155hrs- Officers responded for an illegally parked vehicle blocking a driveway on Cedar Street.

Saturday, June 20

0714hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Champagne East.

2006hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Claret North.

2214hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Foothill Boulevard.

Sunday, June 21

0013hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Foothill Boulevard.

0145hrs- Officers responded for possible gun shots heard in the area of Wapoo Avenue.

2248hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on Second Street.

Monday, June 22

1451hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Washington Street. Dog was later returned to owner.

1905hrs- Officers responded to Pioneer Park for a disturbance.

Tuesday, June 23

0807hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Mitzi Drive. Report to follow.

1154hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Janis Way. Report to follow.

1241hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Washington Street.

1605hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Mitzi Drive. Report to follow.

1627hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report. Report to follow.

2140hrs- Officers responded for possible drug activity on Washington Street.

Wednesday, June 24

0809hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Gerard Street.

