Calistoga police log the week of June 24 - July 1

Wednesday, June 24

0809hrs- Officers responded for a female with a rock in her hand causing a disturbance on Gerard Street.

1714hrs- Officers responded for a report of drug activity on Washington Street. Male and female contacted.

2202hrs- Multiple complaints about fireworks around Wapoo and Lincoln Avenues. Officers responded.

Thursday, June 25

0415hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.

0934hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Washington Street.

1333hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on View Road. Report to follow.

2054hrs- Received a complaint about people not practicing social distancing at Pioneer Park. Officer responded and people are moving along.

2205hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint from a vehicle on Washington Street.

Friday, June 26

0924hrs- Officers responded for a sofa in the middle of the roadway on Foothill Boulevard.