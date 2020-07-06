Calistoga police log the week of June 24 - July 1
Wednesday, June 24

0809hrs- Officers responded for a female with a rock in her hand causing a disturbance on Gerard Street.

1714hrs- Officers responded for a report of drug activity on Washington Street. Male and female contacted.

2202hrs- Multiple complaints about fireworks around Wapoo and Lincoln Avenues. Officers responded.

Thursday, June 25

0415hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.

0934hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Washington Street.

1333hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on View Road. Report to follow.

2054hrs- Received a complaint about people not practicing social distancing at Pioneer Park. Officer responded and people are moving along.

2205hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint from a vehicle on Washington Street.

Friday, June 26

0924hrs- Officers responded for a sofa in the middle of the roadway on Foothill Boulevard.

1051hrs- Officers responded for a female getting into a verbal argument with random people on the street on Washington Street.

1223hrs- Found dog turned into the police station. Dog was picked up by his owner.

1555hrs- Officers responded for a gunshot heard around Wisteria Drive.

1916hrs- Officers responded for a male standing in the middle of the roadway on Washington Street. Male contacted and arrested for drug charges.

2213hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Lincoln Avenue. All parties counseled and separated.

2328hrs- Officers responded for juveniles on the roof at Logvy Park. Juveniles contacted and send home.

Saturday, June 27

1050hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Lincoln Avenue.

1657hrs- Complaint of fireworks on Washington Street. Officers responded.

2223hrs- Multiple complaint about fireworks around Mitzi Drive and Kathy Way. Officers responded.

Sunday, June 28

1221hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Brannan Street.

1420hrs- Officers responded for mail theft on Foothill Boulevard. Report to follow.

2018hrs- Officers responded for a residential burglary on Cedar Street. Matter still under investigation.

2213hrs- Complaint of fireworks on Washington Street. Officers responded.

2246hrs- Complaint of fireworks around Washington and Eddy Streets. Officers responded.

Monday, June 29

0805hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Franklin Street. Parties contacted and counseled.

1414hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Male was later arrested for domestic violence and booked into the Napa county jail. Report to follow.

1500hrs- Officers responded for a male with a knife on Washington Street. Officers responded.

1542hrs- Officers responded for a grand theft on Washington Street. Report to follow.

2135hrs- Officers responded for a tree that fell on top of two vehicles on Myrtle Street.

2204hrs- Officers responded for an assault on Eddy Street. Report to follow.

Tuesday, June 30

0316hrs- Officers responded for two females arguing on Washington Street.

2001hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of fireworks on Washington Street.

Wednesday, July 1

0708hrs- Officers responded for a commercial burglary alarm on N. Oak Street.

