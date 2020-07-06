Calistoga police log the week of June 24 - July 1

Wednesday, June 24
0809hrs- Officers responded for a female with a rock in her hand causing a disturbance on Gerard Street.
1714hrs- Officers responded for a report of drug activity on Washington Street. Male and female contacted.
2202hrs- Multiple complaints about fireworks around Wapoo and Lincoln Avenues. Officers responded.
Thursday, June 25
0415hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.
0934hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Washington Street.
1333hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on View Road. Report to follow.
2054hrs- Received a complaint about people not practicing social distancing at Pioneer Park. Officer responded and people are moving along.
2205hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint from a vehicle on Washington Street.
Friday, June 26
0924hrs- Officers responded for a sofa in the middle of the roadway on Foothill Boulevard.
1051hrs- Officers responded for a female getting into a verbal argument with random people on the street on Washington Street.
1223hrs- Found dog turned into the police station. Dog was picked up by his owner.
1555hrs- Officers responded for a gunshot heard around Wisteria Drive.
1916hrs- Officers responded for a male standing in the middle of the roadway on Washington Street. Male contacted and arrested for drug charges.
2213hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Lincoln Avenue. All parties counseled and separated.
2328hrs- Officers responded for juveniles on the roof at Logvy Park. Juveniles contacted and send home.
Saturday, June 27
1050hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Lincoln Avenue.
1657hrs- Complaint of fireworks on Washington Street. Officers responded.
2223hrs- Multiple complaint about fireworks around Mitzi Drive and Kathy Way. Officers responded.
Sunday, June 28
1221hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Brannan Street.
1420hrs- Officers responded for mail theft on Foothill Boulevard. Report to follow.
2018hrs- Officers responded for a residential burglary on Cedar Street. Matter still under investigation.
2213hrs- Complaint of fireworks on Washington Street. Officers responded.
2246hrs- Complaint of fireworks around Washington and Eddy Streets. Officers responded.
Monday, June 29
0805hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Franklin Street. Parties contacted and counseled.
1414hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Male was later arrested for domestic violence and booked into the Napa county jail. Report to follow.
1500hrs- Officers responded for a male with a knife on Washington Street. Officers responded.
1542hrs- Officers responded for a grand theft on Washington Street. Report to follow.
2135hrs- Officers responded for a tree that fell on top of two vehicles on Myrtle Street.
2204hrs- Officers responded for an assault on Eddy Street. Report to follow.
Tuesday, June 30
0316hrs- Officers responded for two females arguing on Washington Street.
2001hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of fireworks on Washington Street.
Wednesday, July 1
0708hrs- Officers responded for a commercial burglary alarm on N. Oak Street.
