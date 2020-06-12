Calistoga police log the week of June 3 - 10

Wednesday, June 3
1147hrs- Report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Street. Officers responded, all parties counseled.
1316hrs- Report of a possible drunk driver in the area of Lake County Highway. Officers pulled over the driver and confirmed not a drunk driver.
Thursday, June 4
1009hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance in the area of Washington Street and First Street.
1636hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run in the area of Chablis North. Report taken.
1928hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road.
Friday, June 5
1437hrs- Officers responded for a male harassing other people on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge.
Saturday, June 6
1748hrs- Officers responded for multiple parking complaints on Earl Street.
1958hrs- Officers responded for fireworks in the area of Berry Street and Cedar Street.
2009hrs- Officers responded for a verbal argument in the area of Washington Street and Earl Street.
2026hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.
2130hrs- Report of a stabbing on Washington Street. Officers responded male with a stab wound getting medical attention. Female arrested. Matter is still under investigation.
2216hrs- Multiple callers report of a hit and run in the area of Lake Street and Fair Way. Officers responded male driver arrested for driving under the influence and hit and run. He was later cited and released.
Sunday, June 7
0201hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Denise Drive.
1435hrs- Complaint of people not following the shelter in place order on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.
1924hrs- Officers responded for a music complaint on Michael Way.
Monday, June 8
0326hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.
Tuesday, June 9
1100hrs- Officers responded for a male harassing other people on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge.
1636hrs- Found dog brought to the Police Department. Dog was later returned to owner.
2249hrs- Officers responded for a family altercation on Washington Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!