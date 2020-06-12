Calistoga police log the week of June 3 - 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, June 3

1147hrs- Report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Street. Officers responded, all parties counseled.

1316hrs- Report of a possible drunk driver in the area of Lake County Highway. Officers pulled over the driver and confirmed not a drunk driver.

Thursday, June 4

1009hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance in the area of Washington Street and First Street.

1636hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run in the area of Chablis North. Report taken.

1928hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road.

Friday, June 5

1437hrs- Officers responded for a male harassing other people on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge.

Saturday, June 6

1748hrs- Officers responded for multiple parking complaints on Earl Street.

1958hrs- Officers responded for fireworks in the area of Berry Street and Cedar Street.

2009hrs- Officers responded for a verbal argument in the area of Washington Street and Earl Street.