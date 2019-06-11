Saturday, June 1
4:58 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the Chateau Calistoga MHP. The involved party was contacted, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
10:25 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in on Brannan Street near Champagne Circle. The involved party was contacted, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
8:02 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the Calistoga Springs MHP. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
8:55 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Petrified Forest Rd. Officers located the involved parties and arrested one of the subjects on suspicion of theft.
Sunday, June 2
8:28 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located an intoxicated subject and brought the subject to the police station until they were sober.
Monday, June 3
10 p.m.: Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 100 block of Foothill Blvd. Officers located the residents and the music was turned down.
Tuesday, June 4
4:17 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 1900 block of Mitzi Dr. The vehicle was located and cited for violation of posted parking limits.
4:19 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 800 block of Washington St. The vehicle was located and cited for violation of posted parking limits.
4:26 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 1100 block of Denise Dr. The vehicle was located and cited for violation of posted parking limits.
4:45 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 1600 block of Harley St. The vehicle was located and cited for violation of posted parking limits.
4:54 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 1600 block of Filmore St. The vehicle was located and cited for violation of posted parking limits.
12:20 p.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers stopped a vehicle on Wapoo Avenue near Lincoln Avenue. After an investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
8:57 a.m.: Officers responded to a loose animal in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. A snake was loose in the area and Officers assisted in relocating the snake.
11:07 a.m.: Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1600 block of North Oak St. Officers located a party in the area and the subjects closed up the party.
Wednesday, June 5
2:08 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 2000 block of Grant St. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
Thursday, June 6
11:44 a.m.: Officers responded to two dogs running loose in the area of 1100 block of Mitzi Dr. Officers located one of the dogs and returned the dog to its residence.
9:48 p.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located the subject, who was vomiting in the street and brought the subject to the Calistoga Police Department until he sobered up.
Friday, June 7
10:55 a.m.: Officers responded to a hazard on Petrified Forest Road near Franz Valley School Road. A vehicle was stalled and partially blocking. Officers partially closed the roadway until a tow truck removed the vehicle.
10:34 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of Lake Street and Adele Avenue. Officers located the involved vehicle and cited the driver for excessive speed.
11:26 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Oat Hill Ct. Officers contacted one of the involved parties, took a report for possible assault and are investigating.