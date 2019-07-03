Saturday, June 22
12:12 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Lillie St. Officers contacted a resident, took a report for suspected assault and are investigating.
3:23 p.m.: Citizens reported a deceased opossum on Third Street near Washington. Public Works responded to clear the roadway.
4:35 p.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was contacted, evaluated and released to family members.
11:53 p.m.: Officers responded to a group of subjects who thought it would be fun to drink and be loud in the 800 block of Washington St. The subjects were advised that it is not much fun for everyone who has to listen to the party and the subjects went inside for the evening.
Sunday, June 23
1:55 p.m.: Officers responded to an unwanted subject in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was refusing to leave a local business. Officers arrested the subject for an outstanding warrant and provided transport and a room for the evening.
Monday, June 24
3:17 a.m.: Officers responded to assist California Highway Patrol with an accident on Petrified Forest Road. Officers located the accident and remained on scene until the roadway was clear.
10:14 a.m.: Citizens reported a turtle along the bicycle path off Washington Street. The turtle was contacted and admonished for trespassing. Officers did not see any hares in the area.
2:58 p.m.: Fire, EMS and officers responded to possible accident in the 600 block of Washington St. One subject was transported to an area hospital and then later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
11:43 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible intoxicated subject in the 1200 block of Foothill Blvd. Citizens noticed a subject trying to put cash into the ATM slot of a gas pump. The subject was contacted by officers and arrested for possession of controlled substance.
Tuesday, June 25
12:23 a.m.: Officers responded to an unwanted subject in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was contacted by officers and admonished for camping within the city limits.
1:42 a.m.: Fire personnel and police officers responded to a possible vegetation fire on Petrified Forest Rd. near Mountain Home Ranch Rd. Officers remained on scene until the area was cleared.
5:14 a.m.: Officers responded to a possible intoxicated subject on Lincoln Street near Washington Street. Officers located the subject, determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for themselves or others and detained the subject until they were sober.
5:18 a.m.: Officers responded to a subject sleeping in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Myrtle St. The subject was located and admonished for camping within the city limits.
3:17 p.m.: Citizens found a cellphone and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safe keeping. The owner contacted Calistoga Police and recovered their cellphone.
3:46 p.m.: Citizens found some personal property and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safe keeping. Officers located the owner and the items were returned a short time later.
Wednesday, June 26
12:46 p.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Silverado Trail near Rosedale Road. Officers contacted the involved parties and a report was taken.
10:26 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver on Petrified Forest Road at Foothill Boulevard. Officers located the driver and determined the subject was not intoxicated, just tired.
Thursday, June 27
4:08 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 29 near Dunaweal Lane. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was not intoxicated.
7:05 p.m.: Officers responded to assist St. Helena Police Department with an arrest in St. Helena. Officers remained on scene until SHPD transported the subject to NCDC.
Friday, June 28
11:35 a.m.: Officers responded to a hot dog (in a vehicle) in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. The vehicle was gone prior to Officers arrival.
1:01 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible intoxicated subject in the 1500 block of Grant St. Officers located the subject and transported the subject to their residence.
4:17 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver on Silverado Trail near Rosedale Road. Officers located the vehicle and evaluated the driver. After an investigation, the subject was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
9:09 p.m.: Fire, EMS and officers responded to a medical call in the Rancho De Calistoga MHP. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.