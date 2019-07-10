Saturday, June 29
5:17 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 900 block of Petrified Forest Rd. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
5:14 p.m.: Citizens found some jewelry downtown and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
7:54 p.m.: Citizens brought a lost dog into the Calistoga Police Department. The dog was kept at the PD until he was reconnected with his family.
9:22 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1600 block of Foothill Blvd. The residents were located and advised to turn the music down.
10:49 p.m.: Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1600 block of Foothill Blvd. This was the second warning for this residence.
Sunday, June 30
8:08 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint on Cedar Street near Lillie Street. The vehicle was tagged for possible abandonment and forwarded to vehicle abatement.
8:03 p.m.: Citizens found a cellphone and brought it into Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was located a short time later and retrieved the phone.
Monday, July 1
10:31 a.m.: Citizens found a cellphone and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was located and retrieved the phone a short time later.
10:39 a.m.: Citizens found an iPad downtown and brought it into Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was contacted and retrieved the iPad a short time later.
Tuesday, July 2
10:12 p.m.: Officers responded to a subject loitering in the 2400 block of Foothill Blvd. Officers located the subject and remained on scene until a ride arrived for the subject.
Wednesday, July 3
8:42 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible trespassing in the 1400 block of North Oak. Several juveniles were located by Officers. The subjects were detained until their parents could respond.
10:13 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Fairway. The involved parties were contacted, found to be involved in a verbal dispute and were counselled by Officers.
10:50 p.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject in the 1400 block of Washington St. The subject was picked up by a friend prior to Officers’ arrival.
11:32 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Washington St. Citizens reported a subject singing in the street. The subject left prior to Officers’ arrival.
Thursday, July 4 8:03 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Cedar St. The involved parties were contacted and Officers took a report for possible threats.
9:16 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers contacted the victim and a report was taken.
1:16 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible municipal code violation on Fairway near North Oak Street. The subjects were contacted by Officers and advised to get permits for the sale of food.
4:14 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible hazard in the 1600 block of Myrtle St. Officers found a tree had come down, however, it was entirely on private property.
10:38 p.m.: Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue and the driver failed to yield. The suspect crashed into a parked vehicle while fleeing from Officers. The suspect attempted to flee the accident on foot. That did not work out for the driver and Officers detained the subject very quickly after the accident. The subject was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failing to yield, obstruction and giving false information to an Officer.
Friday, July 5
7:30 a.m.: Citizens found a loose pitbull on Lincoln Avenue and brought him into Calistoga Police Department. The family members were contacted a short time later and were reunited with their puppy.
5:22 p.m.: Citizens found a backpack on Washington Street and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.