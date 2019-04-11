Saturday, March 30
12:59 p.m.: Officers responded to assist Napa County Sheriff Deputies with a possible transient on the Oat Hill Mine Trail. Officers were unable to locate the subject or a camp site.
4:59 p.m.: Officers responded to an accident in the 1000 block of Foothill Blvd. Officers located the accident, found there were no injuries and a report was taken.
Sunday, March 31
3:52 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of Washington St. and Lincoln Ave. Officers located the vehicle and determined it was a newspaper delivery driver.
10:52 a.m.: Fire, EMS and officers responded to a medical call in the 1800 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
10:04 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was located, evaluated and declined transport.
Monday, April 1
1:39 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
8:22 p.m.: A local resident found a wallet in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
8:53 p.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers located two subjects at the Calistoga Little League Park. The subjects were advised that the park was closed after dusk.
10:49 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of Petrified Forest Rd. and Franz Valley School Rd. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.
Tuesday, April 2
12:05 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of North Oak St. Officers located the party and advised them of the Social Host Ordinance regarding loud parties.
1:33 p.m.: A local resident advised they had received a scam phone call. The caller claimed to be from Social Security and requested payment over the phone. This is a known scam.
4:40 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible drunk driver in the area of Petrified Forest Rd. and Foothill Blvd. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was not intoxicated.
5:46 p.m.: A local resident found a wallet and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
Wednesday, April 3
1:55 a.m.: Officers responded to an accident in the 900 block of Petrified Forest Rd. Officers located the vehicles, determined there were no injuries and a report was taken.
4:21 p.m.: Officers responded to an accident in the 2400 block of Foothill Blvd. Officers located the vehicles, determined there were no injuries and a report was taken.
Thursday, April 4
8:14 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1700 block of Adele Ave. A resident reported several tools were taken from the bed of a pickup truck during the evening.
10:14 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1700 block of Adele Ave. A resident reported two ceramic statues had been taken from their front yard during the evening.
10:18 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1800 block of Lincoln Ave. A resident reported items taken from an unlocked vehicle during the evening.
8:58 p.m.: Officers responded to a structure fire on Highway 29 near Big Tree Ln. Officers closed Highway 29 until the Fire was contained by CalFire.
Friday, April 5
1:22 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Grant St. Officers located an intoxicated subject. Family members responded to assist in getting the subject home.