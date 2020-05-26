Calistoga police log the week of May 13 - 20
Calistoga police log the week of May 13 - 20

Wednesday, May 13

0937hrs- Report of a male attempting to break into a business on Silverado Trail. Officers responded and contacted an employee, determined it was a construction worker.

1627hrs- Caller reported door to door solicitor not following the shelter in place order on Lake Street. Officers responded and one male was contacted.

1732hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Cedar Street. Report to follow.

1826hrs- Report of the same solicitors going door to door now on Washington Street. Officers responded and two males contacted.

1952hrs- Officers responded for a verbal altercation on High Rock Drive. All parties contacted and counseled.

Thursday, May 14

0837hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. All parties contacted and counseled.

1541hrs- Officers responded for a broken window to a building on Cedar Street. Officers took a vandalism report.

1923hrs- Officers responded for a loud construction noise complaint on Cedar Street.

1923hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

Friday, May 15

0627hrs- Report of a car burglary with a broken window on Foothill Boulevard. Officers responded and matter still under investigation.

1020hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor problem on Washington Street. Parties counseled.

1437hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle theft on Dena Way.

1656hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check possible assault on Foothill Boulevard. Female contacted and she was taken to the hospital. Report to follow.

1908hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report. Matter still under investigation.

Saturday, May 16

0837hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Magnolia. Male contacted and was later taken to the hospital.

1050hrs- Report of a restraining order violation on Eddy Street. Officers responded and report taken.

1122hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog in the area of Stevenson Street and Lincoln Avenue. Dog was returned home safely.

1150hrs- Officers responded for a violation of the shelter in place order on Lake Street.

2204hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Janis Way.

Sunday, May 17

0829hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Mitzi Drive. Report to follow.

Monday, May 18

0712hrs- Officers responded municiple code violation on Lincoln Avenue.

1853hrs- Officers responded to assist the Napa County Sheriff’s for in progress domestic violence call on Silverado Trail. Report to follow.

2020hrs- Officers responded for possible drug sales on Washington Street.

2059hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Lake Street and Fair Way.

1228hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Report to follow.

1342hrs- Officers responded for a municiple code violation on Brannan Street.

2030hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Spring Street.

 

