Calistoga police log the week of May 13 - 20

0627hrs- Report of a car burglary with a broken window on Foothill Boulevard. Officers responded and matter still under investigation.

1020hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor problem on Washington Street. Parties counseled.

1437hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle theft on Dena Way.

1656hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check possible assault on Foothill Boulevard. Female contacted and she was taken to the hospital. Report to follow.

1908hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report. Matter still under investigation.

Saturday, May 16

0837hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Magnolia. Male contacted and was later taken to the hospital.

1050hrs- Report of a restraining order violation on Eddy Street. Officers responded and report taken.

1122hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog in the area of Stevenson Street and Lincoln Avenue. Dog was returned home safely.

1150hrs- Officers responded for a violation of the shelter in place order on Lake Street.

2204hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Janis Way.