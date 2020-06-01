Calistoga police log the week of May 20 - 26

2042hrs- Complaint of loud construction noise on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and workers stopped.

2203hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.

Saturday, May 23

1103hrs- Officers responded for a trespass at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Parties contacted and ask to leave.

2225hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Washington Street.

Sunday, May 24

1017hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on Washington Street.

1159hrs- Found dog on Silver Street. Officer responded and the dog was returned to owner.

1529hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism report on Silver Street. Report taken.

1738hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Cedar Street.

1747hrs- Officers responded for an in-progress vandalism on Pioneer Park. Two males arrested. Report to follow.

Monday, May 25

0558hrs- Missing person report taken by officer on Foothill Boulevard. Person was later found. Report to follow.