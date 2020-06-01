Calistoga police log the week of May 20 - 26

Wednesday, May 20
1139hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Foothill Boulevard.
1141hrs- Lost dog was brought to the police department that was found on Fair Way. Dog was later returned to owner.
1541hrs- Officers responded for injured deer on Lake County Highway.
2121hrs- Report of blown transformer on Washington Street. Officers and PG&E responded.
Thursday, May 21
1315hrs- Complaint of a violation of the stay at home order on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded.
1911hrs- Officers responded for drug activity in the area of Centennial Circle and Fair Way Vista.
20237hrs- Officers responded for injured dog on Filmore Street.
Friday, May 22
0125hrs- Officers responded to assist the St. Helena Police Department with a possible burglary in progress. Officer was canceled before arrival.
1659hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Kathy Way. All parties counseled.
1928hrs- Complaint of loud music from a vehicle on Washington Street. Officers responded and music was turned off.
2042hrs- Complaint of loud construction noise on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and workers stopped.
2203hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.
Saturday, May 23
1103hrs- Officers responded for a trespass at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Parties contacted and ask to leave.
2225hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Washington Street.
Sunday, May 24
1017hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on Washington Street.
1159hrs- Found dog on Silver Street. Officer responded and the dog was returned to owner.
1529hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism report on Silver Street. Report taken.
1738hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Cedar Street.
1747hrs- Officers responded for an in-progress vandalism on Pioneer Park. Two males arrested. Report to follow.
Monday, May 25
0558hrs- Missing person report taken by officer on Foothill Boulevard. Person was later found. Report to follow.
2029hrs- Officers arrested male for out of county warrant in the area of Cedar Street and Spring Street. He was later released on a citation to appear in court.
Tuesday, May 26
0411hrs- Officers assisted for a fire on Foothill Boulevard.
0809hrs- Officers responded for a garbage dump on Washington Street. Report to follow.
0956hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Foothill Boulevard.
2059hrs- Report of people at the Calistoga Elementary School. Officers responded and people were told to move along, because the school is closed.
