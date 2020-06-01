Calistoga police log the week of May 20 - 26
Calistoga police log the week of May 20 - 26

Wednesday, May 20

1139hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Foothill Boulevard.

1141hrs- Lost dog was brought to the police department that was found on Fair Way. Dog was later returned to owner.

1541hrs- Officers responded for injured deer on Lake County Highway.

2121hrs- Report of blown transformer on Washington Street. Officers and PG&E responded.

Thursday, May 21

1315hrs- Complaint of a violation of the stay at home order on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded.

1911hrs- Officers responded for drug activity in the area of Centennial Circle and Fair Way Vista.

20237hrs- Officers responded for injured dog on Filmore Street.

Friday, May 22

0125hrs- Officers responded to assist the St. Helena Police Department with a possible burglary in progress. Officer was canceled before arrival.

1659hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Kathy Way. All parties counseled.

1928hrs- Complaint of loud music from a vehicle on Washington Street. Officers responded and music was turned off.

2042hrs- Complaint of loud construction noise on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and workers stopped.

2203hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.

Saturday, May 23

1103hrs- Officers responded for a trespass at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Parties contacted and ask to leave.

2225hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Washington Street.

Sunday, May 24

1017hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on Washington Street.

1159hrs- Found dog on Silver Street. Officer responded and the dog was returned to owner.

1529hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism report on Silver Street. Report taken.

1738hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Cedar Street.

1747hrs- Officers responded for an in-progress vandalism on Pioneer Park. Two males arrested. Report to follow.

Monday, May 25

0558hrs- Missing person report taken by officer on Foothill Boulevard. Person was later found. Report to follow.

2029hrs- Officers arrested male for out of county warrant in the area of Cedar Street and Spring Street. He was later released on a citation to appear in court.

Tuesday, May 26

0411hrs- Officers assisted for a fire on Foothill Boulevard.

0809hrs- Officers responded for a garbage dump on Washington Street. Report to follow.

0956hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Foothill Boulevard.

2059hrs- Report of people at the Calistoga Elementary School. Officers responded and people were told to move along, because the school is closed.

