Calistoga police log the week of May 27- June 2

Wednesday, May 27

1254hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Burgundy South.

1536hrs- Report of a possible drunk driver on SR29 and Tubbs Lane. Officers pulled the vehicle over, a male driver was arrested for driving under the influence. He was later cited and released.

1718hrs- Report of a violation of the shelter-in-place order at Pioneer Park. Officers responded.

2247hrs- Officers contacted several juveniles on Petrified Forest Road and were advised of the curfew.

2325hrs- Two reports of shots heard in the area of Berry Street. Officers responded and nothing showing.

Thursday, May 28

0216hrs- Officers responded for a report of trespass on Champagne East.

1302hrs- Officers arrested one male for a misdemeanor warrant on Fair Way. He was later released with a new court date.

1511hrs- Report of unconscious male on Michael Way. Officers and medical responded. Male contacted and was admonished for trespassing.

1710hrs- Officers responded for a fight involving five people on Lincoln Avenue. All parties contacted.