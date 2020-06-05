Calistoga police log the week of May 27- June 2

Wednesday, May 27
1254hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Burgundy South.
1536hrs- Report of a possible drunk driver on SR29 and Tubbs Lane. Officers pulled the vehicle over, a male driver was arrested for driving under the influence. He was later cited and released.
1718hrs- Report of a violation of the shelter-in-place order at Pioneer Park. Officers responded.
2247hrs- Officers contacted several juveniles on Petrified Forest Road and were advised of the curfew.
2325hrs- Two reports of shots heard in the area of Berry Street. Officers responded and nothing showing.
Thursday, May 28
0216hrs- Officers responded for a report of trespass on Champagne East.
1302hrs- Officers arrested one male for a misdemeanor warrant on Fair Way. He was later released with a new court date.
1511hrs- Report of unconscious male on Michael Way. Officers and medical responded. Male contacted and was admonished for trespassing.
1710hrs- Officers responded for a fight involving five people on Lincoln Avenue. All parties contacted.
1811hrs- Report of violation of shelter-in-place order on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.
2146hrs- Officers responded for possible gunshot heard in the area of Heather Oaks Park.
Friday, May 29
0912hrs- Officer responded for a neighbor dispute on Cedar Street. All parties contacted and counseled.
0935hrs- Officers responded for vandalism on Cedar Street.
1718hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Washington Street. All parties contacted and counseled.
Saturday, May 30
1028hrs- Report of violation of shelter-in-place order on Lincoln Avenue. Officers assisted.
1620hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.
2056hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Champagne West.
2246hrs- Report of drug activity on Denise Drive. Officers responded.
Sunday, May 31
0800hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue.
1929hrs- Report of fireworks in the area of Berry Street. Officers responded.
Monday, June 1
0700hrs- Report of loud construction noise on Silverado Trail. Officer responded.
1119hrs- Report of a dog found on Adele. Officers responded and injured dog was picked up and handed over to North bay Animal Services.
Tuesday, June 2
1150hrs- Report of a suspicious man who tried to get a female into his vehicle on School Street. Officers responded. Male driver was contacted and later arrested for two misdemeanor warrants and driving under the influence. Report to follow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!