Calistoga police log the week of May 6 - 13
Calistoga police log the week of May 6 - 13

Wednesday, May 6

0857hrs- Caller advised of male on the bike path by the Calistoga Little League field not following social distancing and attempting to grab a female. Officers responded and report taken.

1812hrs- Officers responded for a reckless driver in the area of N. Oak Street and Grant Street.

2041hrs- Officers responded for a Domestic with a knife on N. Oak St. Report taken.

Thursday, May 7

1144hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic collision in the area of Cedar Street and Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.

1400hrs- Report of threats on Foothill Boulevard. Officer respond and subject was counseled.

1630hrs- Officers responded for a rattle snake on Foothill Boulevard. Officer confirmed it was not a rattle snake.

1706hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Foothill Boulevard.

Friday, May 8

0723hrs- Officers responded for a male stumbling into the street on N. Oak Street. Male contacted and was returned home.

0744hrs- Officers responded for a male making females uncomfortable at the Calistoga Laundromat. Male contacted later and counseled.

1053hrs- Report of a loud music complaint on Pine Street. Officer responded and music not unreasonably loud.

1922hrs- Report of construction noise in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Grant Street. Officers responded and was quiet on arrival.

2353hrs- Officers responded for a burglary attempt in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. Matter still under investigation.

Saturday, May 9

0909hrs- Officers responded for a Shelter in place violation on Washington Street.

1531hrs- Officers arrested one male for driving under the influence during a traffic stop on Foothill Boulevard. He was later cited and released.

1920hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Myrtle Street.

Sunday, May 10

1320hrs- Officers responded for people at Pioneer Park not practicing social distancing.

1411hrs- Officers responded for people not wearing facial coverings on Foothill Boulevard.

2009hrs- Officers responded for loud wood chopping complaint area of Washington Street and Anna Street.

2013hrs- Report of theft 900 block of Washington Street. Officers responded, and report taken.

2223hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance 800 block of Washington St. Bothe parties were counseled.

Monday, May 11

1033hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of a violation of the shelter in place order on Lincoln Avenue. (Numerous complaints received)

1147hrs- Officers responded for a male not obeying the social distancing on Washington Street.

1804hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.

2257hrs- Officers responded for a male trying to grab a girl in the area of N. Oak Streeet and Washington Street. Matter is still under investigation.

Tuesday, May 12

0848hrs- Officers responded for a tree down blocking the roadway 1200 of Lincoln Ave.

1932hrs- Officers responded for a male swinging a whip at Pioneer Park.

2054hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.

