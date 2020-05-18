Calistoga police log the week of May 6 - 13

Wednesday, May 6
0857hrs- Caller advised of male on the bike path by the Calistoga Little League field not following social distancing and attempting to grab a female. Officers responded and report taken.
1812hrs- Officers responded for a reckless driver in the area of N. Oak Street and Grant Street.
2041hrs- Officers responded for a Domestic with a knife on N. Oak St. Report taken.
Thursday, May 7
1144hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic collision in the area of Cedar Street and Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.
1400hrs- Report of threats on Foothill Boulevard. Officer respond and subject was counseled.
1630hrs- Officers responded for a rattle snake on Foothill Boulevard. Officer confirmed it was not a rattle snake.
1706hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Foothill Boulevard.
Friday, May 8
0723hrs- Officers responded for a male stumbling into the street on N. Oak Street. Male contacted and was returned home.
0744hrs- Officers responded for a male making females uncomfortable at the Calistoga Laundromat. Male contacted later and counseled.
1053hrs- Report of a loud music complaint on Pine Street. Officer responded and music not unreasonably loud.
1922hrs- Report of construction noise in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Grant Street. Officers responded and was quiet on arrival.
2353hrs- Officers responded for a burglary attempt in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. Matter still under investigation.
Saturday, May 9
0909hrs- Officers responded for a Shelter in place violation on Washington Street.
1531hrs- Officers arrested one male for driving under the influence during a traffic stop on Foothill Boulevard. He was later cited and released.
1920hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Myrtle Street.
Sunday, May 10
1320hrs- Officers responded for people at Pioneer Park not practicing social distancing.
1411hrs- Officers responded for people not wearing facial coverings on Foothill Boulevard.
2009hrs- Officers responded for loud wood chopping complaint area of Washington Street and Anna Street.
2013hrs- Report of theft 900 block of Washington Street. Officers responded, and report taken.
2223hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance 800 block of Washington St. Bothe parties were counseled.
Monday, May 11
1033hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of a violation of the shelter in place order on Lincoln Avenue. (Numerous complaints received)
1147hrs- Officers responded for a male not obeying the social distancing on Washington Street.
1804hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.
2257hrs- Officers responded for a male trying to grab a girl in the area of N. Oak Streeet and Washington Street. Matter is still under investigation.
Tuesday, May 12
0848hrs- Officers responded for a tree down blocking the roadway 1200 of Lincoln Ave.
1932hrs- Officers responded for a male swinging a whip at Pioneer Park.
2054hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.
