Calistoga police log the week of May 6 - 13

Wednesday, May 6

0857hrs- Caller advised of male on the bike path by the Calistoga Little League field not following social distancing and attempting to grab a female. Officers responded and report taken.

1812hrs- Officers responded for a reckless driver in the area of N. Oak Street and Grant Street.

2041hrs- Officers responded for a Domestic with a knife on N. Oak St. Report taken.

Thursday, May 7

1144hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic collision in the area of Cedar Street and Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.

1400hrs- Report of threats on Foothill Boulevard. Officer respond and subject was counseled.

1630hrs- Officers responded for a rattle snake on Foothill Boulevard. Officer confirmed it was not a rattle snake.

1706hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Foothill Boulevard.

Friday, May 8

0723hrs- Officers responded for a male stumbling into the street on N. Oak Street. Male contacted and was returned home.