Saturday, May 11
1:21 a.m.: Citizens reported a subject sleeping on Kortum Canyon Road near Foothill Boulevard. Officers located the subject and advised them of the municipal code against camping in the City Limits.
9:43 p.m.: Citizens reported an injured deer in the 400 block of Silverado Trail. Officers checked the area and could not locate the deer.
10:39 p.m.: Citizens found a wallet in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safe keeping. The wallet was later returned to the owner.
Sunday, May 12
2:03 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Washington St. Officers located the subjects. After an investigation, one subject was arrested on suspicion of Battery.
3:39 a.m.: Officers responded to an accident on Highway 29 near Larkmead Lane. Officers located the vehicles, confirmed there were no injuries and a report was taken.
8:26 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1400 block of North Oak St. A report was taken for two stolen bicycles.
Monday, May 13
8:45 a.m.: Officers responded to a loose dog in the 1300 block of Berry St. The dog was located and detained until family members could respond.
7:54 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1100 block of Washington St. A report for a stolen bicycle was taken.
8:45 p.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers located the stolen bicycle from Washington St. The owner was contacted and retrieved the bicycle.
10:07 p.m.: Officers responded to an accident on Highway 29 near Greenwood Avenue. Officers located the accident and remained on scene until the roadway was cleared.
Tuesday, May 14
12:02 p.m.: A local citizen reported receiving a potential scam phone call. Citizens are advised to take precautions when receiving suspicious phone calls. Please check https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts to keep informed of known scams.
5:14 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a dog bite in the 1300 block of Fairway. A report was taken and forwarded to Animal Control.
Wednesday, May 15
10:51 a.m.: Officers responded to a hazard in the 900 block of Lincoln Ave. A tree was down and blocking a lane of traffic. Officers remained on scene until the roadway was clear.
11:50 a.m.: Officers responded to a hazard in the 2400 block of Foothill Blvd. Citizens reported possible electrical wires had come down. The wires were determined to be phone lines and were moved by the Fire Department.
Thursday, May 16
6:41 p.m.: Officers responded to a hot dog in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. The hot dog left the area prior to Officers arrival.
7:46 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Washington St. Officers located both involved parties. After an investigation, one of the subjects was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats in accordance with California Penal Code 422.
Friday, May 17
11:13 a.m.: Officers responded to a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Maple Lane. California Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle and began a DUI investigation. Officers remained on scene until CHP had cleared the traffic stop.
9:08 p.m.: Officers responded to a reckless driver on Petrified Forest Road near Foothill Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. After an investigation, Officers impounded the vehicle and the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license per 14601.1(A) of the California Vehicle Code.
10:58 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located the subject, determined the subject had been drinking and assisted in getting the subject back to their hotel room.