Saturday, May 25
10:59 a.m.: Officers responded to a hot dog in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. The vehicle left the area prior to Officers arrival.
1:09 p.m.: A lost dog was brought into the Calistoga Police Department. The owners were contacted and responded to pick up the dog.
Sunday, May 26
7:09 a.m.: A lost dog was brought into the Calistoga Police Department. The owners were contacted and responded to pick up the dog.
11:24 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1700 block of Reynard Lane. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
Monday, May 27
1:50 p.m.: Citizens found a wallet and brought it into the Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was contacted and picked up the wallet a short time later.
5:01 p.m.: Officers responded to assist Napa County Sheriff Deputies on Petrified Forest Road near Foothill Boulevard. Officers remained on scene until Deputies were clear of their traffic stop.
10:05 p.m.: Officers responded to a reckless driver on Berry Street near Myrtle Street. Officers located the vehicle and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
11:56 p.m.: A lost dog was brought into the Calistoga Police Department. The owners were contacted and responded to pick up the dog.
Tuesday, May 28
6:04 p.m.: Citizens found a lost cellphone and brought it into Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was located and picked up the cellphone a short time later.
8:18 p.m.: Officers responded to a loose dog on Cedar Street near Spring Street. Officers were unable to catch the loose dog. The owners were able to respond and pick up the dog.
Wednesday, May 29
1:40 p.m.: Officers responded to an accident in the 1900 block of Lake St. Officers remained on scene until the roadway was clear.
9:39 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of possible drug activity in Logvy Park. Officers located two juveniles in the park after hours. The parents were contacted and took the juveniles home.
10:18 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the Chateau Calistoga MHP. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
Thursday, May 30
1:59 a.m.: Officers responded to a 911 disconnect in the 1400 block of Greenwood Ave. Officers located a vehicle in the area. After an investigation, the occupant was arrested for possession of methamphetamines.
7:57 a.m.: Officers responded to an accident on Petrified Forest Road near Foothill Boulevard. Officers located the vehicles, took a report and remained on scene until the roadway was clear.
11:28 a.m.: A lost dog was brought into the Calistoga Police Department. The owners were contacted and responded to pick up the dog.
Friday, May 31
10:23 a.m.: Officers responded to a loose dog on Petrified Forest Road near Franz Valley School Road. The dog left the area prior to Officers arrival.
6:35 p.m.: Officers responded to a reckless driver in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the vehicle, evaluated the driver and determined the driver was not intoxicated.
10:13 p.m.: Officers responded to a reckless driver in the area of Petrified Forest Road near Foothill Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle, evaluated the driver and determined the driver was not intoxicated.