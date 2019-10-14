Saturday, Sept. 28
7:21 a.m.: Officers responded to a possible municipal code violation on Cedar Street near Gold Street. Residents reported a subject possibly sleeping in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and found to be unoccupied.
6:07 pm.: Officers responded to a loose dog in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Washington Street. The dog was detained by Officers until family members could arrive.
7:15 p.m.: Officers responded to a loose dog in the 2400 block of Highway 29. The dog was detained by Officers until family members could arrive.
8:54: p.m.: Oficers responded to a possible theft report in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers took a report and began reviewing surveillance video. The victim contacted Officers a short time later and advised they had located the missing item in their hotel room.
Sunday, Sept. 29
2:44 a.m.: Officers responded to a possible trespassing call in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located two subjects and admonished them for trespassing.
8:11 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible hit and run accident in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers contacted the victim, a report was taken and Officers are investigating.
Monday, Sept. 30
7:10 a.m.: Officers responded to a possible municipal code violation in the 1600 block of Cedar Ave. Residents reported a subject possibly sleeping in a vehicle. The vehicle was located, checked and found to be unoccupied.
9:29 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Washington Street and Berry Street. Officers located the involved parties and determined it was a verbal argument over possible Road Rage. Both parties were admonished and counseled by Officers.
7:36 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Lake St. Residents reported a subject was intoxicated and refusing to leave. Officers located the subject and an arrest was made for public intoxication in accordance with 647f of the California Penal Code.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
9:20 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Washington St. Residents reported a subject yelling in the area. Officers located the subject and returned them to a care provider.
5:48 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver in the 1200 block of Washington St. Officers contacted the driver and determined the driver was not intoxicated.
Thursday, Oct. 3
1:49 a.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. After an investigation, the suspect was arrested for 10851(A) of the California Vehicle Code and an outstanding Felony Warrant.
5:13 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Carli Drive and Aurora Drive. Officers located a subject in the area. The subject refused to identify himself and fled from Officers. Officers are investigating.
9:12 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft in the 2200 block of Grant St. Several items were taken from a vehicle during the evening. A report was filed and Officers are investigating.
5:27 p.m.: Officers took a theft report from the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. A report was filed and Officers are investigating.
Friday, Oct. 4
7:48 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call on Dunaweal Lane near St. Helena Highway. The subject was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
8:56 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call at Chateau Calistoga MHP. The subject was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
11:02 p.m.: Officers responded to an unwanted subject in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was possible intoxicated and refusing to leave. The subject finally left prior to Officers arrival.