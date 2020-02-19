The 2019 Calistoga Police Officer of the Year has been awarded to Ryan Jung, and the 2019 Calistoga Dispatcher of the Year is Griselda Loza.
Both were honored Tuesday by Police Chief Mitch Celaya and the city council.
Jung grew up in Marin, and graduated from the police academy in 2014. He spent a little more than a year at San Francisco Airport security, and joined the Calistoga Police Department in 2016.
“In three years he has made quite an impact on the department,” Celaya said. “He’s done an outstanding job, and has received numerous comments from his fellow officers regarding his enthusiasm, and his ever-present smile.”
The community may not see a lot of him, Celaya added, as Jung has been working the graveyard shift.
Jung thanked his wife, and the city for the opportunity, and said Calistoga is a great community.
Loza is a 14-year veteran of the department. “The dispatcher plays a critical role. They are the face and voice of the department, and she does an outstanding job for us,” Celaya said. Her peers and the chief lauded her professionalism and devotion to the department, her participation in investigations, and even being subpoenaed.
Due to another obligation, Loza was not in attendance to receive the honor.