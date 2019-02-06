Calistoga Police Officer Nickolas Dellia was honored as Officer of the Year at Tuesday’s city council meeting for his dedication to the force.
Also honored for her service was Yudiana Galvan, as Police Dispatcher of the Year.
Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya said the Police Officer of the Year award is based on nominations from their peers. Dellia has served two years and nine months on the force and Celaya described him as a “rising star.” He works both day and midnight shifts, is dependable, and his peers have observed him to be “respectful, always willing to help everyone, he never complains and makes overall great decisions. The community is fortunate to have him as part of our team,” Celaya said.
Dispatcher Galvan works part-time and has been with the force for six years. Celaya said she is “a jack-of-all-trades, a remarkable individual, and a team player. She has dedication, rarely says no, and just does the job.”
Newly hired City Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby was also sworn in by Mayor Chris Canning at the meeting. She said she likes engaging with youth, and is “very excited to be here. I can already tell it’s a great place to live and visit.”
In other business, the city approved purchasing 50 remote water meter readers to be installed along Foothill Boulevard, from Lincoln Avenue to Petrified Forest Road.
The council also approved the purchase of a new trailer mounted power vacuum for $80,000, which Public Works Director Mike Kern said the city uses on a regular basis.
After the public meeting the city engaged in a closed session to discuss continued negotiations on price and/or terms for payment for potential purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds property. The city signed a letter of intent 10 weeks ago, and “we’re still working through some of the details on that,” Canning said.