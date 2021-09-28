Calistoga Police report 2 vehicle thefts over the weekend

Calistoga was hit with two vehicle thefts over the weekend and an attempted third was unsuccessful.

On Sept. 25 at about 5:30 a.m., a 2005 Ford pickup truck parked across the street from the owner’s residence on Oat Hill Court was reported stolen. About an hour later the abandoned truck was located near Highway 128 and Tubbs Lane by the CHP. The door handle was torn and the ignition had been tampered with, said Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Video from the residence of the truck’s owner showed at the time a gray Audi SUV nearby and two individuals believed to be associated with the theft.

The SUV was stolen sometime on Sept. 24 from a location on Fourth Street, and is still missing. The vehicle was possibly left unlocked, Celaya said.

A third attempted vehicle theft occurred on the 1700 block of Washington Street overnight on Sept. 24, but nothing was taken.

Two catalytic converter thefts were also reported, one in August and one Sept. 12 or 13 in Calistoga, both from Toyota Priuses.