Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin honored for 25 years of service

Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin honored for 25 years of service

Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin

Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin has 25 years on the force.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calsitogan

Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin was recognized on Tuesday for his nearly 26 years in the department, one of the longest tenures on the force.

“From the city, we thank you for all your service, and thank your family for sharing you with us during these 25 years,” said Mayor Chris Canning.

The sergeant’s official 25th anniversary was in March, but because of COVID-19, the marking of the milestone was postponed.

Speaking of his tenure, Martin said he and his family enjoy the Napa area, “so it wasn’t like I was going to go somewhere else. I wasn’t interested in a long commute to another agency. We just thought it best all the way around. There was really no reason to up and leave.”

Over the years, Martin said he has gotten to know families in the community quite well.

“The funny thing is, in our line of work, our job is actually to get into other people’s business.”

In 25 years, Martin said he hasn’t seen many changes in the community, but different cases and events have stood out, especially the opportunities to help people.

“Some (events) are crime reports I took, but knowing at the end that I was really able to help out the people that were in a bad spot at the time,” he said.

Another highlight during his career is at Christmas time, when the Calistoga Police Officers Association hands out baskets for families in need, and “Making a positive impact.”

Martin is set to retire at the end of December but has no plans to leave the area, and will probably continue to work part time.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

