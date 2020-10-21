Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin honored for 25 years of service

Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin was recognized on Tuesday for his nearly 26 years in the department, one of the longest tenures on the force.

“From the city, we thank you for all your service, and thank your family for sharing you with us during these 25 years,” said Mayor Chris Canning.

The sergeant’s official 25th anniversary was in March, but because of COVID-19, the marking of the milestone was postponed.

Speaking of his tenure, Martin said he and his family enjoy the Napa area, “so it wasn’t like I was going to go somewhere else. I wasn’t interested in a long commute to another agency. We just thought it best all the way around. There was really no reason to up and leave.”

Over the years, Martin said he has gotten to know families in the community quite well.

“The funny thing is, in our line of work, our job is actually to get into other people’s business.”

In 25 years, Martin said he hasn’t seen many changes in the community, but different cases and events have stood out, especially the opportunities to help people.