Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin recgonized for 25 years of service

Police Sergeant Tim Martin has accomplished much in the 25 years he has been with the City. He started as a Contract Police Officer in 1994 and promoted as a Police Officer in 1995. In December 2004 he became Police Sergeant. He was named Police Officer of the Year several times in his career. He distinguished himself by receiving a Life Saving Award in 2001 and many letters of commendation for his police work and investigations from the DA’s Office, FBI, and the Oakland Police department to name a few. He was the first DARE officer, a Firearms instructor, sitting on numerous oral boards, and Bicycle Patrol Officer.