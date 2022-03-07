 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga power outage due to tree on the line, restoration expected early afternoon

pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Register file photo

About 260 customers lost power Monday morning starting at 8:15, due to a tree coming into contact with a line at 1712 North Oak St., and power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to PG&E.

"PG&E is working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to the 262 customers in Calistoga who lost power this morning," said company spokesperson Deanna Contreras. "Investigators have found tree contact with a line and have vegetation management crews removing the vegetation safely."

The temporary generators at the dog park on Washington Street have only been used to keep the power on for during PSPS events and other situations during wildfire season, Contreras said. 

