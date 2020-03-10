Calistoga prepares for COVID-19

While no cases of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Napa County as of Tuesday afternoon, various entities in Calistoga, including schools and churches, are proactively observing precautions.
The City of Calistoga sent out its first Nixle Tuesday afternoon with recommendations for staying healthy and minimizing risk of exposure or contracting the virus. The information has been available on its website for about a week, stating the city is working closely with the Napa County Health Department, and referring those concerned to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus for the most current information.
Cal Mart, Ace out of hand sanitizer
Cal Mart and Silverado Ace Hardware have had a run on hand sanitizer and both have been out of stock for days. Cal Mart assistant manager Sean O’Brien said the store has been trying to source hand cleaning supplies from “everywhere” including Amazon.com.
At Ace, co-owner Tim Petersen said he’s been “trying everything” to get more hand sanitizer in stock. The store is also out of face masks and Clorox wipes. Cal Mart is not sure when they will have more sanitizer in stock, and Petersen is hoping for a supply to be shipped by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, customers at both stores have been buying ingredients like aloe vera and alcohol for making their own sanitizer. Ace sell the actual aloe plant, and for employee use, Petersen created a mixture of aloe vera and alcohol, which sits near the register.
Calistoga Chamber says 'business as usual'
Betsy Reynard, marketing and public relations manager for the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, has been keeping up to date with state and national experts in the travel and tourism industry. She said The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce is operating in a business as usual mode and is following procedures as recommended by the City of Calistoga and health experts.
Reynard also provided a few key takeaways from Caroline Beteta, CEO of Visit California, the state's tourism booster, who said it’s important not to overreact to news of the virus, and remember that this is not just a California crisis. Beteta also said Visit California is moving forward with marketing efforts to promote visitation to California. She also noted the majority of visitor cancellations are requesting dates for later in the year, and international groups are relocating to the U.S. Visit California has also committed to 24 trade shows for first six months of 2020.
Churches prepare for virus
Father Angelito Peries at Our Lady of Perpetual Help said the church has taken several precautions. During mass recently he read a letter in English and Spanish from the parish’s bishop explaining facts around the virus, and precautions everyone should take, including hand sterilization, and not coming to church when you are sick.
With a congregation of about 500, the church is regularly crowded during services, and more so during special services like funerals, Father Angelito said.
During regular mass, certain practices have been discontinued for now, like sign of peace handshaking, which Father Angelito said has been a practice at the church for more than 40 years. Sipping from the consecrated (blessed) wine cup during communion is no longer being practiced as well.
If the situation gets bad enough, service will not held, Father Angelito said. Right now, “We’re telling parishioners not to panic, and just observe basic precautions.”
At St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Deacon Susan Napoliello said in responding to the evolving COVID-19 health situation, the community at St. Luke’s “is guided by health and safety recommendations from a variety of trusted sources.” Those include guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Bishop and staff at the Diocese of Northern California (http://www.norcalepiscopal.org/health-and-safety-concerns-the-coronavirus) and the Napa Valley COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster).
“We have implemented measures during our worship services to provide a reverent and welcoming spiritual experience while demonstrating concern for the well-being of our church family, especially those who are most vulnerable,” Napoliello said. “As the need arises we will continue to refine these practices while being committed to providing regular worship services for the community. Our leadership team, including lay and clergy members, also oversees an emergency response plan which includes a telephone tree and email addresses to maintain contact and provide information/support, if needed, to folks who are home bound.”
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.