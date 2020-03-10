Calistoga prepares for COVID-19

While no cases of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Napa County as of Tuesday afternoon, various entities in Calistoga, including schools and churches, are proactively observing precautions.

The City of Calistoga sent out its first Nixle Tuesday afternoon with recommendations for staying healthy and minimizing risk of exposure or contracting the virus. The information has been available on its website for about a week, stating the city is working closely with the Napa County Health Department, and referring those concerned to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus for the most current information.

Cal Mart, Ace out of hand sanitizer

Cal Mart and Silverado Ace Hardware have had a run on hand sanitizer and both have been out of stock for days. Cal Mart assistant manager Sean O’Brien said the store has been trying to source hand cleaning supplies from “everywhere” including Amazon.com.

At Ace, co-owner Tim Petersen said he’s been “trying everything” to get more hand sanitizer in stock. The store is also out of face masks and Clorox wipes. Cal Mart is not sure when they will have more sanitizer in stock, and Petersen is hoping for a supply to be shipped by the end of the month.