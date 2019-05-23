The Eddy Street preschool will soon be getting a new home at a currently vacant site on the Napa County Fairgrounds, behind the Boys & Girls Club on North Oak Street.
The Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) currently operates the Eddy Street preschool and has signed a long-term lease at the fairgrounds. If the pending sale of the fairgrounds from the county to the city takes place, the city would take on the lease, city planners said Wednesday.
The relocation is due to the eventuality of the Vine Trail, which is planned to run through the site.
Calistoga's planning commission has approved two modular buildings for a 2,900-square-foot facility that will provide classroom space and childcare for up to 48 students. The playground, located between the two buildings, will feature playground equipment with a shade structure, on a resilient rubber surface.
The preschool will use the same driveway as the Boys & Girls Club, with 13 new parking spaces.
The preschool serves low income families and is subsidized by the state for operations but not for the physical facility, which accounts for the simplistic design, said Josh Schultz, NCOE deputy superintendent. Calistoga is listed as the highest priority for subsidized childcare according to the Napa County Childcare Local Planning document.
Planning commissioners said the city is very supportive of the project and will be looking for contributions “art-wise” for the exterior of the buildings, and for something other than chain-link fencing surrounding the playground. They also noted the proximity to the Boys & Girls Club is ideal as there will be parents dropping off and picking up kids at both locations.
“I couldn’t imagine a better place for it,” said Commissioner Scott Cooper.