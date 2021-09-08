Calistoga proceeding with Napa County Fairgrounds purchase, but slowly

The City of Calistoga has a strong desire to purchase the Napa County Fairgrounds, it just might take more time than anyone would wish.

The City Council on Tuesday resumed its discussion of possibly purchasing the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, expressing sympathy with residents who are frustrated over the length of time it's taking, and the inability of the city to purchase the entire property at this time. But with too many unknown variables at the moment, the city is not in a position to make a further move yet.

“Yes, we have a desire to do this. My position has not changed in six years,” said Mayor Chris Canning. “But we need to do so responsibly. We don’t even know how we would pay for this at this time. We’ve talked about a number of options … and it’s a long process.”

Last year, the city was set to purchase 34.3 acres of the fairgrounds — everything except the golf course. The $7.3 million deal was nearly inked in April 2020 when the economic fallout from the pandemic crashed the bond market and the city’s financial outlook took a dive.