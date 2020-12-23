Calistoga pushes for PG&E transmission line from St. Helena

Powering the west side

At the insistence of the city, PG&E has brought in, at its own cost, generators to power the town during PSPS events.

However grateful the city is for the generators, there are problems.

Due to the configuration of the grid, and high fire risk in Calistoga west of the Napa River, residents and businesses on that side of town are not powered by PG&E’s backup generators during PSPS events. The California Public Utilities Commission and Cal Fire determine which areas are tier 2 and tier 3 and which areas can be powered and which cannot.

“There is no shortage of pressure being exerted on PG&E to try and get more of the city powered, each time we go through this,” said Mayor Chris Canning. “We’re pushing.”

The generators are also very loud.

Councilmember Don Williams said he has received “a particularly moving correspondence from the public describing living near the incessant, very loud noise, with pets in helpless voiceless distress.”