Calistoga Ranch leveled by the Glass Fire, employees get assistance

The Glass Fire destroyed virtually all the structures at Calistoga Ranch, but the resort plans to rebuild, and has made it a priority to take care of its displaced employees.
The luxury resort was set on 157 acres on Lommel Road just off Silverado Trail, with a working Cabernet vineyard, hiking trails, and swimming pools. It was part of the Auberge Resorts Collection that also includes Solage.
“Our intention is to work with ownership and the community to reestablish the resort, but it will take some time to rebuild,” said Todd Cilano, regional vice president, Auberge Resorts Collection.
Meanwhile, a number of former Calistoga Ranch employees have been placed in full-time positions at Solage and the resort has partnered with Montage and Four Seasons hotels in Napa Valley to introduce Calistoga Ranch team members for job placement opportunities as well. All vacant positions at Auberge Resorts Collection properties throughout the country were put on hold to give priority to Calistoga Ranch employees.
Auberge has also launched the Auberge Assistance Fund, a relief initiative that will help struggling team members who have experienced a loss or hardship due to a disaster. The Fund launched with initial pledges of $50,000 from both Auberge and the owners of Calistoga Ranch, for a total of $100,000.
“This fire has been devastating to the entire Calistoga community and many of our team members are facing losses even beyond their jobs and the Ranch,” said Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “While we are trying to place as many team members as possible in other roles in Napa and at resorts across Auberge, unfortunately for many, there are few roles available in this current environment. This fund will help team members deal with the financial challenges and rebuild their lives during these difficult times.”
The resort also recently held a “Coming Together for Calistoga” food distribution drive at Solage, where they provided food to Calistoga Ranch employees, which was generously donated by local and regional purveyors.
“We are incredibly grateful to the many first responders and firefighters who worked tirelessly to protect the homes, businesses and the natural resources of the beautiful Napa Valley,” said Cilano. “We are also very appreciative of the outpouring of support we’ve received from the Calistoga community, the food and fund donations for our employees, and well wishes our team has received from near and far.”
