Calistoga Ranch leveled by the Glass Fire, employees get assistance

“This fire has been devastating to the entire Calistoga community and many of our team members are facing losses even beyond their jobs and the Ranch,” said Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “While we are trying to place as many team members as possible in other roles in Napa and at resorts across Auberge, unfortunately for many, there are few roles available in this current environment. This fund will help team members deal with the financial challenges and rebuild their lives during these difficult times.”