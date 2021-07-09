Calistoga Ranch sued by homeowners over $100M insurance breach

Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a $100 million lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate insurance coverage for losses sustained in the Glass Fire.
The suit, filed July 7 in Napa County Superior Court, accuses Auberge of breach of contract, negligence, and constructive fraud, saying the management company “dramatically reduced insurance coverage on the property four months before the blaze, and never informed the homeowners.”
Calistoga Ranch, a luxury resort just off Silverado Trail, was destroyed in the 2020 wildfire, including 15 Lodges on the property. The private residences were owned in membership shares, and as of July 9, there were 218 plaintiffs consisting of individuals, companies, and trusts holding the majority of those shares, said Doug Elmets, a communications representative for Fenton Grant Mayfield Kaneda & Litt, LLP.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
The lawsuit claims that Auberge was required to maintain $100 million in insurance to cover Calistoga Ranch. When homeowners turned to Auberge to file an insurance claim after the blaze, they discovered that the insurers claimed that fire policy limit had been reduced, with only $58 million available, their attorneys said.
The suit alleges that in the summer of 2020 Auberge intentionally or negligently failed purchase sufficient fire/casualty insurance to fully cover loss or property damage, and failed to notify the homeowners association.
The suit also claims the company included two of its own, unrelated resorts, Solage Calistoga and Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford on the same insurance policy, for $68 million and $42 million respectively.
Auberge also claimed losses at these properties from the Glass Fire.
“As a result of Auberge’s deceptive and negligent actions, the homeowners have little hope of recovering their losses – and it is highly unlikely the resort can be rebuilt,” the plaintiff’s lawyers said in a statement.
Representatives from Auberge declined to comment on the pending litigation.
The Glass Fire broke out near the resort early in the morning on Oct. 27, 2020, and quickly grew in size, destroying homes, landmarks, wineries, and restaurants throughout the region. At Calistoga Ranch, it leveled the property, including the homeowners’ units and all resort amenities.
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.