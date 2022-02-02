 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga recovering from visitor drought with promotions, events

Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade

About 10,000 residents and visitors lined Calistoga's Lincoln Avenue in anticipation of the Lighted Tractor Parade, one of the many events that the Chamber of Commerce was able to bring back in 2021.

 Tim Carl Photography

Visit Calistoga has had a tough couple of years promoting the town as a destination, but as the Chamber of Commerce reported last week, things are on the upswing.

With people eager to travel again, hotel occupancy has returned to pre-pandemic levels the past year, generating a record $9 million in transient occupancy tax.

The Chamber was also able to bring back many of the city’s major events last year, which draw more visitors.

About 10,000 people attended the return of the Lighted Tractor Parade, the Chamber reported. This year more holiday festivities were added, including the Holiday Village in Pioneer Park, the 12 Days of Christmas, and more Christmas trees decorated Lincoln Avenue.

“We’re trying to bring back some joy, despite a year of pain,” said the Chamber’s Executive Director Bruce Kyse. “All in all, we pulled off some Christmas wonderment.”

This past year also saw the return of Concerts in the Park, and the Halloween Parade and Costume Contest.

Coming up this year, the Chamber expects a full return to events, including Harvest Table. Visit Calistoga will expand April’s Wellness Week, and an Earth Day concert to be held in Pioneer Park is already booked for April 22, with, of course, a rock band.

“At this point all events are on the books, and two bands have already been scheduled for this year’s Concerts in the Park as well,” Kyse said.

The Winter in the Wineries Passport promotion was also “very successful this year” with a record 3,000 Passports sold, Kyse said.       

Despite the good news, however, the pandemic is still having an impact, and events will be subject to current COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Welcome Center has 6,000 KN95 and surgical masks available for businesses.

The Chamber was also able to give back to the community this past year. The board approved $4,000 in scholarships for high school seniors, and a portion of Passports in the Wineries sales went to UpValley Family Centers. The Chamber partnered with Parks & Recreation for various events and worked with the City to get funding for the parklets on Lincoln Avenue.

In other Chamber news, the City will also be getting a new billboard, coming soon.

Calistogans outdo themselves with costumes in the 2021 Halloween Parade.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

