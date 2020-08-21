Calistoga remains under no immediate wildfire threat

Based upon forecasted weather and fire conditions, the City of Calistoga is not under immediate threat and no evacuation notices are anticipated for any portion of Calistoga within the city limits, according to a Nixle alert sent Friday afternoon.

Portions of unincorporated Calistoga that were previously under an evacuation order have been released. See details at fire.ca.gov.

The Napa County Fairgrounds will continue to serve as the CalFire Incident Command for the foreseeable future, the city reports. There will be significant activity related to those operations with the constant movement of equipment and hundreds of firefighters so continue to be attentive when driving, biking, or walking around town. Also be sure to give them a wave and a smile when they pass, they are making great sacrifice to keep us all safe.

CalFire COVID-19 practices and protocols do not allow for donations of food, beverage, or other items. The Fairgrounds will remain off limits to the public. These regulations are in effect to protect the health and safety of these critical first responders.