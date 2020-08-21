Calistoga remains under no immediate wildfire threat

Based upon forecasted weather and fire conditions, the City of Calistoga is not under immediate threat and no evacuation notices are anticipated for any portion of Calistoga within the city limits, according to a Nixle alert sent Friday afternoon.
Portions of unincorporated Calistoga that were previously under an evacuation order have been released. See details at fire.ca.gov.
The Napa County Fairgrounds will continue to serve as the CalFire Incident Command for the foreseeable future, the city reports. There will be significant activity related to those operations with the constant movement of equipment and hundreds of firefighters so continue to be attentive when driving, biking, or walking around town. Also be sure to give them a wave and a smile when they pass, they are making great sacrifice to keep us all safe.
CalFire COVID-19 practices and protocols do not allow for donations of food, beverage, or other items. The Fairgrounds will remain off limits to the public. These regulations are in effect to protect the health and safety of these critical first responders.
Fire conditions are always subject to change so stay tuned to your Nixle alerts and be sure that your friends and neighbors are registered for Nixle as well. This will remain the City’s official and primary source of communication.
For details on the LNU Fires go to fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/17/lnu-lightning-complex-includes-hennessey-gamble-15-10-spanish-markley-13-4-11-16/
Editor's Note: Because of the public safety implications of the wildfires, we are providing access to this article free of charge. To support local journalism, please visit https://napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ and consider becoming a member.
Watch now: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!