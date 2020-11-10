Calistoga resident suffers major burns weeks after losing home in Glass Fire

St. Helena High School alum Madelyn Decker has had a horrendous few months, first losing her home in the Glass Fire and then suffering major burns in a barbecue mishap.
Decker, 23, lost the house she was renting north of Castello di Amorosa in the early hours of the Glass Fire. She evacuated with her dog, cat, computer, tax information, and a change of clothes, but the rest of her personal belongings were destroyed, including priceless heirlooms like a bed that had been in her family for 100 years, according to her brother, Chip Decker.
An avid equestrian, Madelyn Decker is attending Santa Rosa Junior College and plans to transfer to Chico State to study agriculture education and animal science. The Glass Fire incinerated her equestrian equipment and her beehive.
Then on Friday she suffered severe burns during a barbecue at a Cotati home when the cap flew off a bottle of lighter fluid as it was being squirted onto the barbecue. Decker happened to sitting near the barbecue, and as she stood up the resulting flare-up caused first-, second- and third-degree burns to her face, ears, hands and stomach.
“She said that within a snap of a finger, all she could see was blue flames because there was fire on her face,” her brother said.
Decker is recovering in a burn unit at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. Her brother said doctors expect her to be released in two weeks, but her recovery could take a full year.
Despite the pain and the run of extraordinarily bad luck, Decker is in good spirits.
“She’s being so hopeful and she’s so happy,” said Chip Decker, who visited Madelyn in the hospital on Saturday. “I had to excuse myself from the room because I couldn’t take it and I didn’t want her to see how upset I was, but she was so positive.”
“With everything that’s happened to her, her ability to be happy is very telling as far as who she is as a person,” Chip said.
Madelyn has served as a lifeguard at the 4H camp in Angwin, as a lifeguard and swim lesson teacher at the St. Helena pool, and as a tutor to local kids.
A GoFundMe campaign launched after Decker lost her home will also help raise money for her medical bills. Donate at gofundme.com/f/help-madelyn-srjc-college-student-after-glass-fire.
