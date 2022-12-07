Calistoga residents will vote in March on tax for fairgrounds buyout

The Calistoga City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to hold a special election that will allow residents to decide whether the city will acquire the 70.6-acre Napa County Fairgrounds property from the county.

Set for March 7, the special ballot measure requires the approval of two-thirds of Calistoga voters for the sale to go through. If the measure passes, the sale to Calistoga will close in July; otherwise the agreement would be terminated. The Napa County Board of Supervisors and the Calistoga City Council both approved the sale in October, pending voter passage.

The special election will be run by the Napa County Election Division; all of Calistoga’s registered voters should expect to be mailed ballots. The election is estimated to cost between $35,000 and $50,000, which will be included in the bond as part of the cost of the fairgrounds acquisition if the measure passes.

The fairground acquisition is estimated to cost Calistoga $15.9 million to purchase and another $9.1 million in initial infrastructure improvements. Annual operating expenses are estimated at $2.45 million.

To pay for this, a special tax will be created through a citywide Community Facilities District. The CFD will divide taxes among four categories — lodging, commercial and industrial uses, vacant land and residential properties. Tax revenue will be put toward the initial improvements, ongoing expenses, and operational and maintenance costs.

“The $9.1 million capital improvement, which is projected to be immediate, is to make the buildings and the property usable again,” said Mayor Chris Canning. “Unfortunately, as a result of part of its dilapidated state, from the previous — or still the current — owner, there are immediate improvements that need to be made to the buildings.”

Canning noted that residents will need to temper expectations that the property will be available for immediate use following a city buyout. Calistoga will be responsible for making changes that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure all structures and buildings on the land are accessible.

If voters do pass the measure in March, the purchase will be the largest acquisition Calistoga has ever made.

The city has been discussing plans to acquire the fairground for about a decade. It has not yet been decided how the property will be used, if purchased.

“There will certainly be no shortage of ideas and opinions as to what happens on this property should we actually go through with this acquisition,” said Councilmember Don Williams, the city mayor-elect.

Napa Valley Register reporter Edward Booth contributed to this report.