Calistoga restaurants adjust to take-out business

As restaurants necessarily transform themselves into take-out and delivery establishments, those in Calistoga are proving they can be versatile.

At Lovina, owner Jennifer Bennett is offering take-out and delivery between 2 to 4 p.m., with a changing menu.

That said, her business is down to 10% of what it used to be. Her employees are laid off and getting sick leave, she said. She also took out a home equity loan so she could continue to pay them.

“There’s talk of the SBA forgiving loans for those who continue to pay their employees,” she added.

Bennett is also taking this time to make some improvements to the building, including adding a mural, painted by San Francisco artist and friend Karii Rurup-Coleman.

Dan Kaiser, owner of Johnny’s and Veraison, is also set up for take-out Thursday to Monday from noon to 8 p.m. On Sunday, he was manning one of the windows of Johnny’s, looking out onto Lincoln Avenue and taking orders.