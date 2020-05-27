Calistoga restaurants start to reopen with outdoor, indoor seating

Businesses in Calistoga have weathered more than their fair share of challenges in recent years, including the Valley Fire in 2015, followed by the Tubbs fire and a five-day evacuation of the town in 2017, and the threat of the Kincade Fire last year.

Then, the shelter-in-place mandate started March 18, due to COVID-19. Many restaurants tried to keep things going with take-out and curbside service. As of May 20, a few restaurants in town have reopened for both outdoor and indoor service, with accordance with state and county guidelines.

Aside from the wildfires, Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery survived their own fire, in 2012, which ripped through the top floor of the Inn. They also endured two years of construction on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, right outside their front door, until it was completed last spring.

During that time, owner Michael Dunsford renovated the restaurant and bar. The work paid off.

“We were going gangbusters last summer,” he said. “Winter was also strong, and we were ready for another record year.”

Then COVID-19 struck. The past two months have been very stressful, and full of complex hurdles, but, he said, “We’re very excited to be open. Now that I have my staff back, it will get easier day by day.”