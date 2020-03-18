You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga restaurants, wineries offer take-out service during Coronavirus threat

Palisades Deli

The Palisades Deli reopened as Palisades Eatery in 2019, on Lincoln Avenue, in the old Checker's restaurant space. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has put together the following page, calistogachamber.com/Calistoga-resilliancy/ to highlight local businesses that are making changes to their operations to help keep the lights on. Please send your updates to jennifer@calistogachamber.com if you would like to be added to this list. 

The following restaurants have menus available for take-out:

  • Solbar
  • All Seasons 
  • Hydro Grill
  • Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery – Take out menu now online
  • La Prima Pizza – delivery also available; after 5 p.m. only
  • Sam’s Social Club
  • Evangeline – new online ordering system available
  • Brasswood
  • Sushi Mambo
  • Cafe Sarafornia
  • Palisades Eatery – order online and get curb-side delivery
  • Buster’s BBQ
  • Lincoln Avenue Brewery

While most wineries and tasting rooms are closed in accordance with the Gov. Newsom’s directive, the following businesses have the following options available:

  • T-Vine Winery – $1 shipping on 3+ bottles
  • Tank Garage Winery – $1 shipping on 3+ bottles
  • Calistoga Wine Stop – Complimentary delivery on qualifying purchases
  • Charles Krug Winery – Complimentary ground shipping
  • Brian Arden Winery – $1 shipping on orders of 6+ bottles
  • Romeo Vineyards & Cellars – Phone or online orders
  • Calistoga Pottery – Available by phone
  • Chateau Montelena Winery – Virtual hosts available and $1 shipping
  • Knight’s Bridge Winery – Order pick up and complimentary shipping
  • Huge Bear Wines – Order pick up and complimentary shipping
  • Whitehall Lane Winery –  10% off 12+ bottles, “Case to Ship” members receive $1 shipping on a case or more
  • Dutch Henry Winery – Open by appointment for small groups Tuesday through Saturday

