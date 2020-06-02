Calistoga retailers are thrilled to see customers now that doors are open

“I’m just happy to see people,” said Carol Bush of North Star gift shop. Most days she is the shop’s only employee, and she’s marked down a lot of merchandise to entice customers to buy. “I am selling a lot for dresses for $20,” Bush said. Despite slow sales, Bush added, “I’ve been here for 39 years, and I’m not going anywhere.”

Just down the street at Funke's, originally a department store that opened in 1927, Heidi Tyson reported that business was also slow, although there were definitely more customers over the long weekend.

Jessica Maas, owner of West of Poppy and Rove, said the two boutiques had plenty of customers over the weekend, although things had slowed down a lot after the holiday. Along with supplying hand sanitizer and gloves to customers, Maas and her employees are steam-cleaning every garment tried on by a customer before returning it to the rack.

“We’re talking about very high heat,” she said.

Maas was encouraged to hear from longtime customers who live outside Calistoga who were ecstatic about the reopening.

Longtime Calistoga favorite Blackbird is open too, offering stylish home goods, jewelry, and other items.

Limited hours for now