Calistoga reverts to Purple Tier after state lifts Regional Stay at Home Order

State officials announced they are lifting the Regional Stay at Home Order for all regions, including Calistoga, effective immediately.
The Limited Stay at Home Order, which limited non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., also expires with the end of the Regional Stay at Home Order.
Calistoga and Napa County will return to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s strictest Purple Tier, the city stated in a Nixle alert on Monday. This means most activities can reopen, some outdoors only, and all with modifications. For more information visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.
Businesses and individuals are reminded that COVID-19 is still present in the community, and are advised to continue to take protective measures such as wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, keeping a minimum of 6 feet of distance from those outside your household, and avoiding all indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than three households, including your own.
