Calistoga Roastery to re-open with take-out service

Calistoga Roastery will be re-opening beginning Friday, May 1, for take-out service only, from 7 to 11 a.m. The full breakfast menu will be available, and shelter in place protocols will be observed, so customers should be wearing face masks, said co-owner Clive Richardson.
The downtown cafe, popular with local regulars as well as visitors, will open for four hours in the morning on Friday and Saturday, and starting next week, Wednesday through Saturday. “That’s the plan to start off with,” Richardson said.
For now, it will just be Richardson and co-owner Eva King working the cafe, until they can bring back employees.
“We’re going to give it a shot, an easy break-in. It could be we need to bring in more staff. But we’ve got to pay off our fixed costs which are killing us. Hopefully, we’re inundated and can’t cope (with the amount of business). That would be a nice problem to have,” Richardson said.
During the shelter in place order which began last month in response to COVID-19, Richardson said they have been painting and “rearranging things” to keep busy. He is not overly optimistic about what the future will bring for his business, however.
“I don’t see how we can open in a normal fashion for a long time, It’s going to be weird. I just don’t see it getting back to normal for a long, long time. Cafes, bars, restaurants, I think we’re stuck. I don’t see a time in the near future when people can sit anywhere near each other," Richardson said, adding he's trying not to be pessimistic. "We’ve got a big space, but I can’t control whether people are six feet apart. People want to socialize and be near to each other. They don’t want to be six feet apart yelling across the cafe.”
Richardson also offered a teaser, saying there is a “rumor” about bringing back the cafe’s popular scones, “which we used to bake up. We might have our own scone baker.”
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
