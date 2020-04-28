Calistoga Roastery to re-open with take-out service

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Calistoga Roastery will be re-opening beginning Friday, May 1, for take-out service only, from 7 to 11 a.m. The full breakfast menu will be available, and shelter in place protocols will be observed, so customers should be wearing face masks, said co-owner Clive Richardson.

The downtown cafe, popular with local regulars as well as visitors, will open for four hours in the morning on Friday and Saturday, and starting next week, Wednesday through Saturday. “That’s the plan to start off with,” Richardson said.

For now, it will just be Richardson and co-owner Eva King working the cafe, until they can bring back employees.

“We’re going to give it a shot, an easy break-in. It could be we need to bring in more staff. But we’ve got to pay off our fixed costs which are killing us. Hopefully, we’re inundated and can’t cope (with the amount of business). That would be a nice problem to have,” Richardson said.

During the shelter in place order which began last month in response to COVID-19, Richardson said they have been painting and “rearranging things” to keep busy. He is not overly optimistic about what the future will bring for his business, however.