Calistoga Rotarian and Napa Valley Vine Trail supporter Dieter Deiss passes away

Dieter Deiss, an ardent supporter of numerous Calistoga community organizations, has passed away.

An avid Rotarian, Deiss was also a dynamic force behind Calistoga’s Economic Vitality Group, the Urban Planning Committee, the Bicycle Advisory Group, and others.

He was also honored with the Citizen of the Year award by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce in 2006.

“Dieter was a Calistoga Rotary member for 16 years and even when he couldn’t come to meetings anymore, he wanted to continue being a Rotarian,” said Mary Hastings, current Rotary President. “He was a strong supporter of the Rotary Foundation, working to support our local community as well as communities around the world. He worked with both county and city active transportation committees helping to bring bicycle and pedestrian paths to our community.

"He was loved at Rotary and will be so missed.”

Deiss will also be remembered for being a gentleman with style.

“He was very classy and elegant. He always came to the Rotary meetings wearing a jacket,” said close friend and past Rotary President Philippe Therene.