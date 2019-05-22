The Rotary Club of Calistoga has awarded Student of the Month honors to seniors Susana Tovar and Miguel Garcia for May, and Moises Ceballos and Luis Cendejas for June. They will be honored at the May 23 Rotary meeting.
Tovar, daughter of Agustin Tovar and Maria Sanchez, has a 3.7 GPA and is ranked fourth in her class. She is involved in the Rotary Club, Soroptimist Club, Engineering Club, California Scholarship Federation, is ASB Class Treasurer, and is in the Concert Band. She also participates in varsity tennis. Her academic honors include North Coast Section Scholar Athlete, All League Honorable Mention in Tennis, Honor Roll, and Outstanding Academic Achievement in U.S. History. Tovar also tutors in the AVID program, translates at many events like back-to-school night and volunteers in club events. She plans to major in political science at UC Santa Barbara, and is looking forward to becoming a lawyer. A backup plan is to become a history teacher because she really enjoys that subject.
Garcia, son of Miguel Garcia and Ana Diaz, has a 3.59 GPA and is ranked third in his class. He is involved in the Engineering Club, and Claro. His academic honors include Academic Excellence, CSF member, and is on the Honor Roll. Garcia’s community involvement includes Culinary Catering, tutoring in the AVID program, and the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade. He plans to attend UC Merced.
Ceballos Cruz, son of Maria and Moises Ceballos, has a 3.61 GPA and is ranked second in his class. His academic honors include Green Honor Roll, Academic Excellence in world history, earth science, Spanish 2, chemistry, U.S history, and algebra 2. Ceballos Cruz’s community involvement includes tutoring kindergartners for the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, tutoring other fellow students, and helping clean up the Harvest Hoedown and Ragnar Relay Marathon. He plans to join the workforce then go to college and get his associate degree and find a union job.
Cendejas, son of Roselia Apolinar and Agustin Cendejas, has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked first in his class. His academic honors include Academic Excellence, Green Honor Roll, and California Scholarship Federation. He is also class valedictorian. Cendejas is active in the Engineering Club, and his community involvement includes the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, the Calistoga Christmas Faire, Thanksgiving Lunch and Dinner, MLK Day of Action, Napa Valley Marathon, Ragnar Relay Race, and Napa Valley Half Marathon. He plans to attend UC Davis to study viticulture and enology.