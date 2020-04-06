Calistoga Rotary donates $10,000 to feed families in need

Calistoga National Night Out

Maureen Taylor, left, and Tim Wilkes cooked hot dogs as part of the Calistoga Rotary Club's free barbecue at the National Night Out event, held in August, 2019. 

 David Stoneberg, Star

The Rotary Club of Calistoga, recognizing the financial toll the Covid-19 emergency has placed on many Calistogans, has donated $10,000 to be distributed by The UpValley Family Center to families in need in the form of gift certificates to our local food markets. 

In addition, while we are unable to meet as a club, many Rotarians are donating their weekly lunch costs to also provide food for Calistoga families in need. “We saw the need and wanted to help,"said, Club President Mary Hastings.

