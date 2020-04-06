Calistoga Rotary donates $10,000 to feed families in need

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rotary Club of Calistoga, recognizing the financial toll the Covid-19 emergency has placed on many Calistogans, has donated $10,000 to be distributed by The UpValley Family Center to families in need in the form of gift certificates to our local food markets.

In addition, while we are unable to meet as a club, many Rotarians are donating their weekly lunch costs to also provide food for Calistoga families in need. “We saw the need and wanted to help,"said, Club President Mary Hastings.

