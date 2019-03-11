The Rotary Club of Calistoga has awarded Student of the Month honors to seniors Kayleen Pauls and Eva Robledo. They were honored at the February Rotary meeting.
Pauls, daughter of Jeanette Squire and David Pauls, has a 3.18 GPA and is ranked tenth in her class. She is involved in the Interact Club and is the 4-H Club ASB secretary. Her athletic participation includes varsity basketball in her freshman and sophomore year, and varsity tennis in her junior and senior year. Pauls also fosters animals for Wine Country Animal Lovers and volunteered for Coastal Cleanup Day. She has been honored for academic excellence in algebra, and received awards for participation in basketball and tennis. Pauls plans to attend junior college and then transfer to a 4-year college. She has applied to four state college and as so far been accepted to one.
Robledo, daughter of Gricelda and Octavio Robledo, has a 3.24 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. She is a member of the all-girls “S” Club and the Engineering Club. In her sophomore year she participated in volleyball, and in her sophomore and junior year was in Sideline Cheer. Currently, she participates in tennis. Robledo has been honored for maintaining a 3.5 GPA in her sophomore year, and excellence in English. She has volunteered preparing meals for the sick in St. Helena, with the Calistoga Christmas Faire, and at the Napa County Fairgrounds during the 2015 evacuation of Lake County Fire victims. She is also a tutor with the AVID Program. Robledo plans to study business management or administration at a 4-year university.