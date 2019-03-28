The Rotary Club of Calistoga has awarded Student of the Month honors to seniors Jesús García and América Montañez. They were honored at a meeting in March.
García, son of Erika Herrera, has a 3.24 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class. He is planning to attend a winemaker program at Santa Rosa Junior College.
Montañez, daughter of Marta Jaime Montañez, has a 3.5 GPA and is ranked eighth in her class. She is a member of the Soroptimist Club and the Engineering Club. She also participates in tennis, volleyball, and basketball. Montañez has been honored for outstanding academic achievement in biology and physics, and most improved in French and basketball. She has volunteered at the Calistoga Christmas Faire, Calistoga Crab Feed, Thanksgiving Luncheon Dinner, ELAC Child Care, MLK Day of Action, and is a tutor for AVID Students. Montañez plans to attend a four-year university, receive an undergraduate degree, apply to medical school, complete residency in psychiatry, and in the long run become a forensic psychiatrist.