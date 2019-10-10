Ironically, on Sept. 26, 2019, two weeks before the Calistoga Rotary Club’s fundraiser, the Harvest Hoedown, one of its biggest supporters, Robert A. “Bob” Pecota, passed away at age 80.
“Bob worked hard to make our club fundraiser … a great success,” said Mary Hastings, president of the Calistoga Rotary Club. “In the three-and-a-half years that Bob Pecota was a Rotarian, he accomplished a great deal,” she wrote. “He initiated and supported a scholarship fundraiser, which made college affordable to Calistoga High School students.”
The Harvest Hoedown will be at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Additionally, Hastings said Pecota’s passing “was a great loss to our club. He will be greatly missed personally and for his humanitarian efforts.”
Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said Pecota, who was a long-time vintner in Calistoga, “made an indelible mark on our community.”
Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners, said that Pecota "summed up the Napa Valley Vintners' spirit beautifully. He loved this extraordinary place dearly, he thoroughly enjoyed growing grapes and making wines to share with friends old and new around the world, all while caring deeply and giving back to the community."
Reiff said, "When I think about Bob the thing that immediately comes to mind is his incredible zest for life. the guy wore a Hawaiian shirt and shorts every day he could. That sums it up rather nicely, doesn't it?"
After being a commodities broker for Hills Brothers Coffee and MJB Coffee, Pecota was a grape and land buyer for Beringer Vineyards, beginning in 1969. He and his wife Susan moved their family to Oakville in 1972 and bought their Calistoga home and vineyard in 1974. He developed and operated the Robert Pecota Winery and his 40-acre vineyards for more than 30 years, before selling it to Kendall-Jackson in 2006, to house Napa Valley’s Atalon Winery, which is now closed.
During his lengthy career, Pecota grew Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petite Sirah and Petie Verdot grapes on his property and made mostly Cabernet Sauvignon. His first vintage was released in 1978, according to the Napa Wine Project, which Pecota wrote about in 2013.
According to his obituary, “Bob loved his community fiercely and gave of his resources generously over the years. Serving as Napa Valley Vintners Association board member, in 2002, he chaired Auction Napa Valley, where over $6 million was raised, 95% of which went directly to Napa charitable organizations – a feat made possible by over 1,000 local volunteers every year.”
Reiff added, "Bob was a champion for our valley, he earned many fans for our region, he looked out for his neighbors, and he helped everyone he met have a heck of a lot more fun along the way!"
He traveled the world sharing his wine in Europe, Canada and China. “He loved the days the wine buyer from the White House would call requesting his wines for dignitary dinners, though he often missed the call while out in his vineyards on the tractor.”
Pecota was born in San Francisco in February 1939 and was the youngest of 11 children. He worked as a youngster, bagging groceries and delivering newspapers and worked this way through the University of San Francisco, where he earned a degree in economics. In 1964, he married Susan Boe of Ross. He earned his masters degree in business from the Haas School of Business, while he worked for the Hills family in San Francisco. After graduation, he worked for Hills Brothers Coffee and MJB Coffee.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Kara and Michael Dunn, Andrea Pecota and Ross White, his son, Steven Pecota and three grandchildren.