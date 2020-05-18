Calistoga Rotary, Soroptimists donate to local food bank

The Calistoga Rotary Club has donated $5,000 to Calistoga Cares Food Pantry. Additionally, Soroptimist International of Calistoga has donated $2,500 to this worthy cause.
"Calistoga Rotary would like to give a sincere thank you to all who continue to work hard for our community," said President-Elect of the Calistoga Rotary Club Julia Leza.
In April, the Rotary donated $10,000 to be distributed by the UpValley Family Centers to families in need in the form of gift certificates to local food markets.
