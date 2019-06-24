The Napa County Fair Association will be hosting Calistoga's annual Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 4 with a parade, carnival, food, games, music, golf ball drop, and fireworks after dark.
The day kicks off with the annual hometown parade starting at 11 a.m., with floats, dancers, horses, and more, traveling down Cedar Street, Lincoln Avenue, and Fair Way. Thousands of smiling faces line the streets as friends, and families share in this patriotic, community tradition, now in its 86th year.
If this year is anything like previous years, the sidewalks will be lined with chairs from eager residents the day before the event.
After the parade, follow the New Beats Brigade marching band until you arrive at the entryway to the Star-Spangled Social at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. The carnival will open at noon with food, games, and live music. The event is a throwback to the classics with watermelon eating contests, ice cream churnament, and more.
The social really gets underway at 6 p.m. when everyone makes their way into the grass infield to claim their picnic and fireworks viewing grounds. Bring your own picnic or grab a meal from one of the many food trucks. Fireworks will launch at dark.
The event is made possible by Celebrate! Napa Valley.
Pricing is $20/person in advance, $25/person at the door. Ages 5 and under are free, ages 6 -17 are $15. Buy online before July 4 and save $5.