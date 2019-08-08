Palisades Deli and Café will be moving a few doors down into the Checkers restaurant space in a couple of weeks, as the two downtown, Lincoln Avenue establishments join efforts.
“Palisades Deli has been searching for a new location for over a year, and the timing was right for a new project for us,” said Checkers owner Ron Goldin.
After 33 years of serving Calistogans, Checkers' last day of operation will be Saturday, Aug. 17.
The deli will close around Aug. 21 and the plan is to reopen in the new space by Sept. 1, keeping the same name, said Palisades owner Eduardo Yanez.
The deli will continue to serve its breakfast and lunch menu. Customers will continue to order sandwiches at the counter, with the addition of pizza and a few new items that Goldin said will have an international flair, like falafel and Vietnamese sandwiches.
The interior of Checkers will be renovated with the help of a Calistoga designer, and Goldin and Yanez are working with a “top San Francisco chef” to create a healthy and affordable dinner menu.
“We were trying to define what would work in this town,” Goldin said, and that means an affordable menu. “We can’t afford to go out to eat anymore and we want to change that. It’s time to have a restaurant in the upper valley that families can afford.”
Yanez also said he is staying faithful to the locals who have supported the deli throughout the years by maintaining the same menu and pricing. He has owned and operated the deli for about 18 years. Before that, he worked for the Gott family when it was Palisades Market.
Yanez said he has been looking for a more stable environment than the month-to-month lease he has had with the location in the historic Calistoga Depot.
The new community eatery is going to honor the beginnings of the original Palisades Market owned by the Gott family, preserve Palisades Deli and continue the legacy of Checkers, Goldin said.
Goldin closed Brannan’s Grill, just a couple doors down from Checkers, in July 2018. In addition to Checkers, Goldin and partner Mark Young have owned and operated four restaurants on Lincoln Avenue. Flatiron Grill, Barolo and Brannan’s were known for their stylish interiors and affordable, approachable menus, Goldin said.