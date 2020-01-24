Crystal Geyser Water Company will move ahead with plans for an expansion of its bottling plant, a project that has been in the works for the past few years.
The goal, the company said, is to increase in-house production and decrease the number of trucks coming and going from its lower Washington Street facility.
Plans were approved, with stipulations, by city planners on Jan. 23 and include a 9,800-square-foot expansion of the existing plant, and significant landscaping to improve the appearance of the 41-year-old operation.
Since opening in 1978, several minor modifications have been made, but the facility has essentially remained the same since about 1985, the staff report said.
The project includes two additions, one along Washington Street and the other at the rear of the property along Camp Drive. The 5,700-square-foot addition along Washington Street will provide space for new bottle blow-molding equipment. The 3,100-square-foot addition at the rear will provide space for storage and a maintenance shop.
As part of the project, most of the existing outdoor tanks and equipment along Washington Street would be relocated to the space along Camp Drive to the south and screened by a fence and evergreen landscaping. No new signage is planned.
The production of the bottles onsite will reduce or eliminate the need for empty bottles to be brought in from offsite, and Crystal Geyser expects that this will eliminate an average of six truck trips each day.
The project was approved amid concerns from the city and the community about noise and lighting. Planning Commission Chair Paul Coates abstained from the issue because he lives near the plant.
Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes expressed concern about the proposed 10-foot fence that will be constructed to conceal 16-foot tanks. Plans call for a 10-foot fence which Wilkes said was not tall enough. He, Commissioner Alissa McNair, and other community members speaking at the meeting also expressed concerns that in the past, Crystal Geyser has lacked “follow-through on promised projects.”
Wilkes specifically mentioned the company’s previous installation of a shed with electrical and hazardous materials without a permit.
Neighbors also expressed concern about noise and lighting from the plant, including residents of Bingham Ranch and Chateau Calistoga, who testified that lights and noise from the plant disrupt the peace and quiet.
Representatives of the project said they have conducted public meetings to provide information and gain input on the project, and have been aggressively pursuing and securing permission from the city.
The commission approved the plan with three conditions: New and existing lighting must come into compliance with the city’s dark sky policy; landscaping along Camp Drive and Washington Street must be completed before occupancy; and the redwood fence along Camp Drive must be constructed to 16 feet to completely disguise outdoor tanks.