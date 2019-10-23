As owners of Indian Springs Resort, The Calistoga Depot, and many other properties around town, Calistoga’s Merchant family is intricately intertwined with the town’s history. So it was fitting that second generation family member Danny Merchant was invited to share insights into his family’s successful past endeavors and future plans as part of History of Napa Valley, Rianda House‘s monthly series on Oct. 16.
Of the family’s many projects, the renovation and success of Indian Springs Resort is arguably the most well-known. What might be less known is that the family spent a decade in hands-on work cleaning the property up, including cleaning the Olympic-sized pool from to top to bottom. They also planted a lot of palm trees, which have now grown up to give the property its distinctive feel, Merchant told the small crowd at the Calistoga Community Center.
“People called us crazy, but it turned out great,” Merchant said.
The resort is his father, John’s, proudest endeavor. “He lives and breathes that place, and making it a success. Every day he’s so excited to be there. It’s always a work in progress.”
Resort historyIndian Spring has a long and storied history. It sits on center of six active geysers, which date back 8,000 years, Merchant said. The Wappo Indians called it “the oven place. Long before spas and a mobile home park, there were medicinal natural springs here for thousands of years,” he said.
Commercialization of the property began in the 1850s with Calistoga founder Sam Brannan. The first buildings sprang up in 1860 with 25 guest rooms. The railroad was finished in 1864, to bring visitors up to the isolated area.
The Olympic-sized pool was added around 1917. Brannan also built a distillery, which proved his undoing, Merchant said. His partner, Leland Stanford, of Stanford University, took over operations of the resort in 1919. In 1940, 18 more guest rooms were added.
Fast forward to the recession during the 1980s, and ownership of the resort fell to the bank. John and Pat Merchant were looking for a pool in Calistoga, and they found one in the Olympic-sized pool at Indian Springs, so the story goes. They bought the resort in 1989.
John and Pat Merchant also bought the old the Jehovah Witnesses church on the corner of Cedar and Spring streets, and converted it into a residence. Pat has the aesthetic eye in the family, son Danny said.
The Merchants spent the next decade renovating the resort property with a lot of hands-on work. With the help of an archeological expert, the family combed through an old dump at the back of the property and found old bottles but no Indian artifacts, except for the fake arrowheads John had placed there for his kids to find.
The work on the resort hasn’t stopped.
“We’re constantly renovating. We added 42 new rooms, massage rooms, and another pool,” Danny Merchant said. In 2014, the family added Sam’s Social Club, event spaces and 75 more guest rooms.
Veranda Hotel
The Merchants’ next project is improving property in front of the old gliderport on Lincoln Avenue, next to the resort, with the Veranda Hotel.
Over the past several years, the family has been working with city on modifying plans. “It’s a give and take,” Merchant said.
So far, the Merchants have reduced the number of rooms from 170 to 95 and reduced the size from three stories to two. There will be no traditional lobby front desk as check-in and management will be shared with the resort next door.
Plans for the new hotel also call for a rooftop terrace, and casual grab and go food.
“The gliderport is an eyesore, we’re trying to make this a win-win situation,” Merchant said.
The family has also agreed to give land to city to build affordable housing, and plans also call for building a park behind the depot.
The Merchants also pursue projects outside of Calistoga. His father has had a few failed food businesses in the past, Danny said, but with the success of the resort, has had more resources to “do it better.”