Macella O’Neill and Charlie White, owners of Diamond Mountain Stables (DMS) returned from their annual trek to the HITS Coachella Desert Circuit in Thermal with happy riders, an armful of ribbons, and introduced three promising horses to the world of stadium jumping.
Coachella attracts literally thousands of horses and riders from around the world, all seeking international honors and grand prix “purses.” The competition is palpable.
It is into this world that O’Neill and White brought their own Comanche Bay, a stunning athlete whose “movie star” looks got the attention of all, even in the “rare” crowd in which he competed.
Sarah Hafner, long time DMS supporter, is the owner of the second newcomer. His name is Fletcher and his jump defies gravity. The joy he appears to find in soaring about with O’Neill astride brings a smile to those watching him from the grandstands.
Ernestine is the third horse, she is owned by Peter Charles of Great Britain, a longtime friend and mentor to O’Neill and White. His elegant mare is all her name implies; she jumps each obstacle in perfect form.
O’Neill and White are well known for their distinctive abilities developing both horses and riders to their full potential. That was evident when the horse world bestowed the highest accolade upon O’Neill by awarding her the prestigious and coveted good sportsmanship award the final, Sunday at Coachella.