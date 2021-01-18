Calistoga’s Larkmead Vineyards receives Resolution In Recognition of Legacy

Larkmead Vineyards has been awarded a Resolution from the California Legislature for its 125th anniversary, celebrated in 2020, and history of achievements and contributions to the Napa Valley.

The resolution, authored by Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymenber Cecila Aguiar-Curry commends Larkmead for its many accomplishments, including, but not limited to: serving as “a haven for famous artists, poets, and writers” while under the stewardship of Lillie Hitchcock Coit, and working with one of the twentieth century’s most influential viticulturalists, Dr. Harold Olmo. It also established itself as a world-class estate under the current stewardship of Cam Baker and Kate Solari Baker.

The resolution acknowledges Larkmead Vineyards’ continued commitment to the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, the Napa Valley Community Foundation, and the University of California, Davis, as well as its devotion to the Napa Valley winemaking community as a whole.

Overall, the Resolution states that Larkmead Vineyards should be “commended for the invaluable contributions it has made to the advancement of viticulture in Napa Valley and the State of California along with its contributions to improving the quality of life in the region and State.”