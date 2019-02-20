Caltrans has issued an invitation to a ribbon cutting for the Napa River Bridge in Calistoga at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Vermeil Wines, 1255 Lincoln Ave.
Replacement of the downtown bridge, which began in 2017, has occurred in stages, and traffic has been limited to one lane in each direction with occasional overnight intermittent bridge closures.
Representatives at Caltrans on Tuesday could not say exactly when the bridge would be officially open and when work would be completed.
At nearly a century old, the Lincoln Avenue Bridge was long overdue for an upgrade, and the new $22 million bridge, funded by federal and state monies, will open up better flow in the Napa River and provide a secure span for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles above the river.
Located within the bridge itself are fiber optic cable lines, city water, and PG&E gas lines, all of which had to be relocated during construction.